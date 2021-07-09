The Shack Neighborhood House and Mountaineer Homeschool Hub leases Woodburn School

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The former Woodburn school in Morgantown is getting new tenants.

Former Woodburn school in Morgantown

The city council approved leases for the Shack Neighborhood House and the Mountaineer Homeschool Hub.

The Shack Neighborhood House will use their portion of the space to provide programs for the low-moderate income families in the community.

The Mountaineer Homeschool Hub will use their portion of the space to provide educational needs to homeschooled children and their families.

“Woodburn has always kind of been a dream of mine because it’s just the perfect space. We found out that there is space available, and we jumped on it, and luckily the city council has agreed to let us participate, and it’s going to be huge,” Angie Channell President, Mountaineer Homeschool Hub, said. “We are so looking forward to having a classroom and playground, and the location is going to be awesome.”

Playground at former Woodburn school in Morgantown

Mountaineer Homeschool Hub will be having an open house on August 14 and will resume their activities in September.