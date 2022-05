GLEN DALE, W.Va. – University’s season came to a close on Wednesday night as John Marshall escaped with the regional title, 1-0.

It was a battle of two strong pitchers in University’s Autumn Stemple and Kandence Pettit.

The Monarchs put up their only run in the bottom of the first inning.

It was a defensive game from there. Stemple allowed just two hits and struck out six batters.