The United Way of Harrison County hosts 15-hour golf marathon

The United Way of Harrison County hosted a charity golfing event from 5:30a.m. to 8:30p.m to help raise money for their organization.

Vice President Christian Marsh made it his goal to golf at least 150-180 holes of golf. The community was invited to make set donations per hole played, to help fund the twenty agencies The United Way of Harrison County supports around the area.

“We’re lucky enough to have some very generous donors and its at about $800,000 a year right now that we’re taking in and putting right back into the community the following year,” said Marsh.

Marsh finished the marathon by playing over 200 holes of golf over the course of 15 hours.