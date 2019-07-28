The United Way of Harrison County hosts “Almost Heaven Music Arts Festival”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County hosted its first annual Almost Heaven Music and Arts Festival Saturday afternoon at the Robinson Grand.

Local artists and musicians were able to showcase their talents while providing entertainment throughout the night.

“The money that we raise in our campaign goes directly back to those agencies to help them support a lot of underprivileged, elderly, and victims of domestic violence,” said Whitney Moore, United Way of Harrison County Campaign Chair.

All profits from the event stay in Harrison county as The United Way continues to provide relief for community members in need.