The United Way of Harrison County hosts ‘Dine Out’ at Wonder Bar Steakhouse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison County teamed up with the Wonder Bar Steakhouse to help support fundraising efforts for the community.

The United Way is dedicated to Harrison County by providing healthcare, education, and financial stability to those in need.

“They’re doing it from the heart and it’s very important for all of us to give back to United Way, any donation is important no matter how big or small,” said James Swiger, former United Way Campaign Chair.

When supporting the United Way, contributions also go towards programs like Health Access, Hope Inc., Harrison County Child Advocacy and several more.

For their next event, The United Way of Harrison County will be hosting the Battle of the High Schools Hot Wing Eating Contest at Buffalo Wild Wings on January 29 at 6 p.m.

