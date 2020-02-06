The United Way of Marion and Taylor County is assisting community members with tax returns in 2020

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For the first year, The United Way of Marion and Taylor County is going to be a VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) site.

In either community, members that make less than $56,000 annually, can call the office and get assistance on your tax returns from trained IRS members that will be volunteering our of The United Way office.

Staff members at United Way are thrilled to provide this service to their community, because they know how difficult it can be. Director of Community Impact Emily Swain said they take responsibility and care a lot about the people’s financial stability, and will do anything they can to help get the money the are owned and deserve.

“Our biggest thing is making sure peoples returns stay in their pockets, because its money they have earned and that they are counting on,” said Swain. “By providing free tax prep, that takes a little bit of the burden off of them, so they can really use the dollars they get back for the things their families need.”

If you are interested in taking advantage of this service, call the office 304-366-4550. IRS volunteers will be available at The United Way facility Friday’s, starting February 7th, all the way through March 27th, 2020.