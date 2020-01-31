The United Way of Mon and Preston Counties ended its 2020 campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties held its wrap-up event for this year’s fundraising campaign.

The event was held at the Erikson Alumni Center and served as an official end to the 2020 “Live United” campaign. In all, the United Way of Mon. and Preston counties raised $1,348,479.

“We did achieve goal for our 2020 campaign, the United Way in Mon and Preston County does a lot of wonderful work throughout the community we’re really happy to work with of the agencies in the community to help them achieve their mission and their goals of making our communities a better place to live,” said Chris Morris, United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties President.

The money raised will stay in Monongalia and Preston Counties and will go towards providing support to 46 programs at 24 agencies in the area.