The Wax Bar by Tracy hosted a Juneteenth Celebration

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A local business held a paint and sip event for Juneteenth in Morgantown.

On Friday evening, The Wax Bar by Tracy welcomed people from the community to paint African American icons to celebrate Juneteenth.

People were able to paint African American icons like Kobe Bryant, Muhammad Ali, Maya Angelou, and more.

Owner Tracy Jones said she thought it was an amazing way to celebrate the African American culture.

“There’s so little awareness in regard to it and it is actually something that is very important in the African American Community, and I thought it was a great opportunity as an African American business owner to do something that was about us,” explained Jones.

Jones also said she wanted to get people out of their home and back together post Covid.