The WVDNR creates online map, assists anglers while fishing in West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Labor Day weekend might signify the unofficial end of summer, but it doesn’t mean fishing is over for the Mountain State.

With thousands of miles of streams trickling through the mountains and hundreds of lakes dotting the landscape, anglers can easily find a quiet and scenic place to cast a line in West Virginia.

To help, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) created an online mapping tool. This online map features a searchable database of West Virginia’s public lakes, streams, rivers and other fishable waters and includes information about accessibility and amenities.

“It’s an excellent tool if you’re a beginner, or if you’ve been fishing for years but want to try a float trip on a certain river. It’s a great place to start if you want to plan a fishing trip in West Virginia,” said Mark Scott, assistant chief of fish management for the WVDNR.

The WVDNR officials would like to remind anglers and boaters, who might go out during the holiday weekend, to be safe on the water by wearing a personal flotation device and practicing social distance guidelines at public access sites.

“Summer might be winding down, but it’s a great time to take a trip, enjoy our natural resources and maybe see what’s a half hour or an hour away. A lot of folks travel to the beach for vacation so they can get away, but you’d be surprised by what you can find close to home,” said Scott.

You can view the online map, by clicking here. Anglers who have questions about stream gauge levels and fishing conditions in a specific location should contact the WVDNR office in that area.

WVDNR would like to remind West Virginia that all anglers 15 and older are required to have a fishing license and valid form of identification while fishing.