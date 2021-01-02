The WVU Coaches Combo Show, Ep. 3

We’re talking bowl victories and WVU hoops this week on the WVU Coaches Combo Show. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley and Warren Baker bring you the latest on the recently named AutoZone Liberty Bowl champions and the recent WVU men’s basketball win over Northeastern.

Nick Farrell welcomes you into The Neal Brown Show with the exciting news that the Mountaineers are the 2020 AutoZone Liberty Bowl champions. Anjelica Trinone is joined by the head coach of the Mountaineers following the game for the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. Army head coach Jeff Monken gives his post game reaction on the thrilling Liberty Bowl matchup between the Black Knights and the Mountaineers:

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his analysis on Darius Stills in his final season with the Mountaineers in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

Nick breaks down the 2020 Mountaineer football season, as well as the 2020 bowl season for other Big 12 Conference schools. Nick will also break down the Big 12 Conference award winners for the Mountaineers, and preview upcoming football matchups for the Mountaineers in the 2021 season:

Switching gears to talk hoops with Nick Farrell and head coach Bob Huggins in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. Coach Huggins discusses the 73-51 over the non-conference matchup against Northeastern. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance:

WVU President Dr. E. Gordon Gee joins the program to discuss a year unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From WVU teaching remote classes online to the safety of fans in the Coliseum this basketball season, hear Dr. Gee’s thoughts on how WVU handled coronavirus:

Warren Baker is back to breakdown the Mountaineers and their matchup against Northeastern. Bake will also assign his homework for the Mountaineers as they prepare to head to Norman to resume conference play against Oklahoma this weekend:

In the second Coaches Corner, Coach Huggins discusses how he doesn’t dwell on milestones he makes. The win against Northeastern makes win number 299 as the head coach of the Mountaineers. Coach Huggins and Nick will preview the upcoming showdown between WVU and Oklahoma as the Mountaineers head to Norman. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance: