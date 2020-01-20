Third annual Bridal Palooza takes place in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The third annual West Virginia Bridal Palooza was held Sunday and saw over 200 brides and couples attend to talk to wedding services vendors.

Vendors offering services like flower arrangements, venues, and clothing, talked to attendees during the four-hour-long event about ways to make their special day the best it could be. Brianna Neuzum, who is getting married in August, and her future mother-in-law attended the event.

“I’m very impressed actually seeing the different venues and all the different things that they have to offer, custom bouquets, photography, photography is a big reason we’re here, trying to seeing prices for stuff like that,” Neuzum said.

She said she spent over an hour at the event and that she liked the prices vendors offered, Neuzum said the event even gave her the opportunity to consider options that she had not previously considered.

“Those custom bouquets that are right behind me, those were something that I didn’t expect to see and that’s different and like the massages and all that stuff too– I’m definitely looking into,” Neuzum said.

One of the vendors at the event was Trevin Keteles who owns TK The DJ Entertainment, which provides DJ services for weddings.

“Everybody needs music for the wedding so I want to make sure I provide that for them as well,” Keteles said. “I help out with the show, I am the emcee with the fashion show coming up as well.”

Models before the fashion show

The fashion show, Keteles sai,d was an opportunity for brides and grooms to see the different styles that are available for their wedding day. The event even gave attendees the chance to win special prizes, which were announced after the fashion show.

Model on the runway during the fashion show

“We have a lot of giveaways that keep growing every year,” Keteles said. “This year we have a big three-night honeymoon giveaway that we’re giving away in the fashion show in a little bit so we’re excited to see who wins those too.”