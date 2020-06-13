Three Rivers Festival hosts ‘40 Years of Bridging the Past with the Future’

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Friday, the City of Fairmont hosted its annual Three Rivers Festival at Palatine Park providing social distancing on the lawn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival features events such as a professional pepperoni roll bake-off, the Jerry Ragen car show, a grand parade, and a pageant. Friday night, there was free music for attendees from the group ’80’s Enough and Rick K. and the Allnighters’.

“And our thought process was when all the COVID problem began that if we were allowed to have the festival, we had it planned. But if we didn’t plan it and we were allowed to have it then it couldn’t happen. So, it was easier to plan it knowing that we might have to cancel,” said Marcella Yaremchuk, Charter Member of the Three Rivers Festival.

Festivities wrap up on Saturday with more live music and events. There will be fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday night closing out the two days of fun.