TikTok users warn about disturbing April 24 trend

(WTRF) — TikTok users are saying a group of men has declared April 24 a “national day” for carrying out sexual assault and rape.

there are really people on tiktok trying to make “national rape day” a thing!?!?!? EXCUSE ME!?! apparently it’s on April 24, PLEASE be safe. — Kris (@imjustkrxs) April 17, 2021

Multiple TikTok users have made videos to make others aware of the possible threat.

“The trolls of the internet have declared April 24th…,” another TikTok user says in a clip as the words “National R@pe Day” appear on screen after a trigger warning.

A search for #April24th2021 on TikTok brings up many videos regarding the declared day.

It’s unclear where the April 24 trend originated or why, but according to TechTimes, six men promoted “National Rape Day” against women, and it has gone viral on different platforms.

Some users suggest the trend may be a disturbing joke but many still advised caution.

TikTok allows you to report videos.

If you stumble across a video on TikTok that promotes violence of any sort, click on the white arrow on the right side of the video. Next, tap the icon with a symbol of a flag that says “report” and choose the best reason from the list provided.