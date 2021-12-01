Toland, Carson pave the way as Huskies dominate Maroon Knights in season opener

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion kicked off the basketball season the way any team would want to- with a win.

Not only a win, but a dominant performance over Wheeling Central.

The Huskies started the game on a 9-1 scoring run over the Maroon Knights.

The duo of Katlyn Carson and Olivia Toland put on a show early on.

North Marion led 29-7 after the first quarter and only extended their lead from there.

Wheeling Central trailed 61-17 at the halftime break and couldn’t climb back from there.

The Huskies dominated their way to an 89-47 win.

Toland led with game-high 25 points and Carson finished with 18. Addie Elliott added 10 points in the win.

