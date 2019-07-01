Town of West Union issues boil water advisory for Wabash area

UPDATE (7/1/2019 9:55 a.m.) –

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The town of West Union has issued an update to the boil water advisory adding customers in the areas of W.Va. Route 18 North, Lincoln Street, Hope Street, Edmond Street and Front Street to the areas affected.

No further updates on when the advisory will be lifted have been given.

ORIGINAL (7/1/2019 9:30 a.m.) –

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Town of West Union has issued a boil water advisory for the Wabash area, according to a release sent by the town.

Residents of the area are advised to boil their water if they have low-to-no pressure in the line, or have experienced water loss, according to the release.

The advisory is in effect because of possible contamination in the water, and the town of West Union is looking for the cause of the issue and seeking to repair it, according to the release.

Currently, no testing has occurred to confirm if contaminates are present in the water system, and the town of West Union will give notice when the cause is found and repaired, according to the release.

Anyone wishing to learn more about the advisory, or what is being done in the area, are advised to contact Duane Reynolds at 304-873-1249, or call city hall at 304-873-1400.