T&R Oil and Service hosts ribbon cutting for location in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. – T&R Oil and Service held its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon in Weston.

The business offers a variety of car related services including oil changes, brake work, tires, shocks and minor engine repairs.

Owner Terry Lanham has 17 years of automotive experience and wants to continue to help people keep their cars on the road and running strong.

“I just want to serve the community. The reason I got into working on cars is because I just like helping people. I like giving good quality service and using my skills to do so.”

The service center is located across the street from the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston.