Tractor trailer crashes into median on I-79 in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A tractor trailer crashed into the median on I-79 near Lost Creek following an accident that took place on Monday afternoon.

911 officials said the crash occurred at 12:45 p.m. near mile marker 109 on I-79. One person was transported to United Hospital Center following the accident, according to officials.

The Lost Creek Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department, Anmoore EMS and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

No other details are available at this time. Stay with 12 News for the latest.