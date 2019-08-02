Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum joins West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale

WESTON, W.Va. – One of West Virginia’s most recognizable historic landmark buildings has opened its grounds to participate in a yard sale.

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston has joined West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale. This annual event features yard and garage sales on Route 33 from Lewis to Upshur County.

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum will have more than 70 vendors selling goods in this year’s yard sale. Organizers said shoppers of all ages will have the opportunity to find their unique treasure.

“We have a lot of unique items here that I’ve noticed. A lot of different things have got my attention. Special wood working, there is a gentleman here that’s been making his own wood to pass time for years and this is the first time he’s ever tried it and his stuff is just amazing. It’s a lot of, a lot of things like that,” said Operations Manager Rebecca Jordan Gleason.

The Lunatic Asylum will be open for tours during its yard sale through Sunday.