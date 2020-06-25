Travel to Myrtle Beach attributed to sharp rise in Mercer County COVID-19 cases

A sign in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday, June 18, 2020, asks people to maintain social distancing on the beach. People are flocking to South Carolina’s beaches for vacation after being cooped up by COVID-19 for months. But the virus is taking no vacation as the state has rocketed into the top five in the country in cases divided by population. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department reports 16 new positive cases were identified in the last two weeks. Of those 12 are travel related and eight of those are connected to Myrtle Beach and the surrounding areas. Only four of the new cases were transmitted in the community and those were in the same families.

“Please remember as you travel to try and be aware of the local COVID-19 situation and any hot-spots. Be sure to protect yourself and others while vacationing by observing COVID-19 safety protocols. These protocols include social distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing face masks when social distancing is not possible, and regularly washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap.” Mercer County Health Department

Health officers said 283 people were identified and isolated through contact tracing with positive cases. Of those, 91 are due to the 16 new cases.

The latest two cases were identified on Thursday, June 25. Both of those are travel related and the individuals are isolated. Contact tracing is complete and those people are also isolated.

There are a total of 29 cases identified in Mercer County since the pandemic began. There are 16 people in isolation and 67 tests are still waiting on results.

The Mercer County Health Department is advising employers to closely monitor staff members who are returning from vacation for signs of symptoms. This includes daily temperature checks, and requiring staff to be tested before returning to work