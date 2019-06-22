Triple S Harley-Davidson hosts food truck event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.-Triple S Harley Davidson in Morgantown offered test rides and chances to win prizes at Saturday’s “Food Trucks and Triple S Bucks” event.

Several local food trucks gathered in the parking lot for customers and Brother Short Band put on a live performance. Customers could enter for a chance to win 500 “Triple S Bucks” and could test ride motorcycles to see which ones they liked most.

Food truck vendors say this gives them a chance to come together and showcase their products in a new setting.

“The community, they come out and support us. They love us and we love them. It’s almost like a community relationship that we have with each other,” said Ralph Garcia, owner of Garcia’s Grill at the Cue.

This event was from 11 A.M. until 4 P.M. and customers received double points in-store.