Triple S holds first responders appreciation ride

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Triple S Harley-Davidson hosted a self-guided Marble “Poker’ Run for first responders on Sunday afternoon.

This month, the charity of choice is the Todd May Foundation. The event was free but riders were encouraged to make a $10 donation and if they did they got an extra draw.

Around a couple dozen riders went out in separate groups to different first responder stations to drew a marble from each stop. The rider who drew the highest combination of marbles got the chance to win $250 Triple S Bucks. Jessica Lee, marketing coordinator at Triple S, said the event was part of their monthly Sunday Funday, which is held on the first Sunday of each month.

“We try to show our appreciation for everybody in different ways, we look at the calendar, we look at what days are coming up,”Lee said. “Labor Day is coming up so we figured first responders would be a good thing to show our appreciation for this month. We pick a different charity each month too. All of our events that we hold up here any money that’s raised for them goes to that charity for each month.”

As another means of showing appreciation, Triple S also was offering discounts.

“We’re also offering 10 percent off of all of our licensed products — in store purchases for first responders toady,” Lee said.