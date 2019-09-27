Troopers to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

According to a release from state trooper, the sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on Route 58 at the I-79 overpass on Friday, September 27 at 8 p.m. until Saturday, September 28 at 1 a.m. Troopers said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers.

Troopers also said it is not their intention to inconvenience the motoring public, but to make the highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia.