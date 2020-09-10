Trump Administration invests more than $250,000 in housing preservation grants in rural West Virginia; including 4 north central counties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trump Administration announced Thursday, that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $253,371 to repair and rehabilitate up to 39 homes, for low- and very-low-income households in 22 counties in rural West Virginia.

Four of the select counties are located in north central West Virginia.

The USDA Rural Development’s housing preservation grants can be used to repair or replace electrical wiring, foundations, roofs, insulation, heating systems, and water/waste disposal. It can also be used to add handicap accessibility features; provide labor and materials; and more.

The counties selected to receive assistance from the Housing Preservation Grant Program include: Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Pleasants, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wetzel, Wirt, and Wood.

“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural West Virginia in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives,” said West Virginia State Director, Kris Warner.

To find. more information about the Housing Preservation Grant Program, click here.

