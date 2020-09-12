Tucker Co. Mud Bog aims to raise money for 4-H and FFA

PARSONS, W.Va. – The second annual Tucker Co. Mud Bog took place on Saturday afternoon with more than one hundred spectators in attendance.

Spectators watch during mud bog

There were roughly two dozen drivers participating to see who could post the best time. They raced in the categories Outlaw, Little Outlaw, Super Modified, Modified and Stock. Daniele Wilfong, the event organizer, said each driver had to pay to enter and so too did spectators because the revenue from the event is much needed.

“This is really important to the children that are working in the barn during our fair which was canceled this year for 2020,” Wilfong said. “So we have no revenue for the Tucker Co. fair for 2021, so this is really important, that way we can buy livestock awards, ribbons, any type of maintenance that we have to do for the barn so that the kids in 4-H and FFA can have a fair next year since we had to cancel and didn’t have any revenue this year.”

The reason the county fair was canceled was because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic still remained in mind as organizers arranged the mud bog this year. Wilfong said all precautions were taken to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Those in attendance might see a lot of people here, but we have hand sanitizer stations throughout the grounds,” Wilfong said. “We have social distancing markers on the ground, we have handwashing stations for all the port-o-potties, so with the fact that there are a lot of people here, we’re still taking a lot of precautions. The fact that people are willing to come here and adhere to those precautions and make this event happen is really important to me.”

Vehicle takes off from starting point

The organizer said she was also happy to have the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department at the event along with the Tucker Co. EMS because they added another layer of safety to the whole event.

Wilfong said she was happy to see everyone out having fun and being safe, even though the event was originally postponed.

“We had to reschedule from two weeks ago due to Hurricane Laura, so to have a turnout on a rescheduled day is really awesome and I am really grateful,” Wilfong said.