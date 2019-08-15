Tucker County town recognizes organizations that provided flood relief

HARMAN, W.Va. – The Mayor of Harman met with representatives from Dominion Energy, J-F Allen, and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Thursday morning to recognize them for their hand in flood relief efforts.

He thanked them for rushing out to the washed out roads and supplying gravel to repair them and for repairing the local school.

Dominion Energy donated a check today for ten thousand dollars to the Tucker County Community Foundation helping pay for the gravel costs.

“Our employees live in these communities,” said Dominion Energy State Policy Director Bob Orndorff. “We operate in these communities and it’s important for us to give back to these communities. So that’s why in times of need like flooding, fires and things of that nature we graciously give back and our company is very benevolent in that way.”

Tucker County Commissioners estimate the flood damage will be close to five million dollars after all the assessments are completed.