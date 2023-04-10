SAINT GEORGE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is dead after an alleged altercation between two brothers resulted in the fatal shooting of a Tucker County man Monday afternoon, per a release from the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

The TCSO reported that at approximately 12:44 p.m., a call came in regarding a shooting. The TCSO said that the current suspect—Robert Lee Tennant—allegedly shot and killed his brother, Edward Tennant on Smoke House Road in Saint George.

The TCSO also reported that the altercation was over a boundary line/property dispute that had been occurring between the two brothers.

An investigation by the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department, Parson’s Police Department and the West Virginia State Police is currently in progress. Robert Tennant has been charged with first-degree murder.