Landscape photo showing distant view of West Virginia mountains and valley with rock an Mountain Laurel in foreground and blue sky with clouds.

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Nature Conservancy (TNC), a Virginia-based global environmental organization, has purchased a near 2,000-acre plot of land in Tucker County, a move that will help protect habitats and access to outdoor reaction in the area.

According to a press release from Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the 1,971-acre “Big Cove” property is located on the northern end of Canaan Valley and was purchased from Western Pocahontas Properties.

TNC will protect wildlife and public access to hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation on the land, Manchin said. The release also said that TNC will “establish vital trail connections in the northern end of Canaan Valley.”

“West Virginia is truly wild and wonderful, and this beautiful landscape is home to unique forest, stream and wetland habitats, as well as popular hiking trails. The purchase will promote outdoor recreation opportunities, including hunting and fishing, and boost tourism in Tucker County and across the Mountain State,” Sen. Manchin said in the release.

TNC West Virginia Executive Director Thomas Minney also added that the land adds to “the larger development and recreation plans that are being worked on in the Davis-Thomas-Canaan Valley area,” and that the purchase will benefit Tucker County and its residents.