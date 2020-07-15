2020 Leaf Peepers Festival officially canceled

DAVIS, W.Va. – This year’s Leaf Peepers Festival has officially been canceled, according to a post on the festival’s Facebook page.

The post stated that this decision comes after Governor Jim Justice’s recent announcement that closed all fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the post, festival officials said they are getting creative and modifying some of the events that are usually held at the festival each year. According to the post, there are still plans to hold the Celebration of Fall Colors Golf Tournament and a possible virtual duck race. Additional updates will be posted on the festival’s Facebook page.

The Leaf Peepers Festival is held each year in September in Davis to celebrate the annual changing of the leaves.