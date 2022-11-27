PARSONS, W.Va. – The Frosty Christmas Parade will be making its way through Parsons on Dec. 10, along with a host of fun activities for families to enjoy.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. by the Parsons Shop ‘N Save on Pennsylvania Avenue, but there will still be plenty to do both before and after.

Rebecca “Lynn” Lipscomb

The Tucker County Courthouse Plaza will be holding various activities before the parade, including the Community Choir, free hay wagon rides, free hot chocolate and cookies, free s’mores over an open fire and more, all starting at 4 p.m. After the parade, awards will be presented.

Meanwhile, the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department will host a craft show that runs from 5-7 p.m. and will also have the company of Santa Claus.

At the forefront of this event is the recently announced 2022 Christmas Parade Grand Marshal, Rebecca “Lynn” Lipscomb.

“This position of Grand Marshal is traditionally reserved for individuals that have made a major impact in our community,” said Parsons Mayor Dorothy Judy. “This is why I felt it only fitting to honor Lynn Lipscomb during this year’s parade.”

To learn more about the parade and its festivities, you can contact the the Parsons Business Office at (304) 478-2311.