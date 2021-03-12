$50k in federal funding for Tucker County wastewater study announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced Friday that the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) will invest $50,000 into a Feasibility Study Project in Tucker County. This project will support the Tucker County Development Authority in an initiative to improve its wastewater infrastructure. In turn, this project will create new job opportunities and attract private investment to the Tucker County area, a news release from the senators said.

“If you have ever spent time in Tucker County, you know that the region is full of spectacular scenery, wonderful people, and exciting opportunities. One way to revitalize our communities is by creating reliable infrastructure above ground, as well as safe and efficient drinking water and waste water infrastructure below ground. Investments like these attract both businesses and residents, while also creating a foundation for our localities to be successful. For years, I have been an advocate for increased focus on economic development to this part of our state. The re-opening of the Timberline Mountain Resort and announcement of Virgin Hyperloop’s Certification Center in Tucker County have shown that West Virginia is moving forward. I will continue to use my role as the top Republican on the Senate EPW Committee to bolster the infrastructure of our state and lay the ground work for investments like these,” said Senator Capito.

“The downturn of the coal industry has left many hard-working West Virginians without good-paying jobs or new job opportunities. I’m pleased the EDA is investing in West Virginia coal communities, like Tucker County, to help spur economic development in the region. There are a lot of good things happening in Tucker County right now, but any economic development is going to need the infrastructure to support new businesses and create good-paying jobs, and I look forward to the growth it will bring to the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.