911 communications tower built in Tucker County

“I needed the services because we couldn’t rely on our T1 line for radio communication and that’s how we contact and reach our first responders in the county. I can’t have unreliability,” says Tucker County 911 Center Director, Beverly Cantrell. “Our fire departments and first responders go out to rescue people and we have to have a way to reliably communicate with them. The tower Micrologic has provided us will do just that.”

Micrologic also set up microwave transmitters to aid in the communications with the tower.

For more information, visit micrologicwv.com or call 866-3WLOGIC.