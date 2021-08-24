911 communications tower built in Tucker County

A cellular phone tower is shown on Monday, May 22, 2017 in High Ridge, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Communications company Micrologic has constructed a 120-foot tower to connect the Tucker County 911 Center with first responders.

The tower was designed to provide reliable radio communication to the local 911 center.

Beverly Cantrell, Tucker County 911 Center Director, is pictured here with Deputy Director Mike Simmons standing at the base of the new Micrologic tower.

“I needed the services because we couldn’t rely on our T1 line for radio communication and that’s how we contact and reach our first responders in the county. I can’t have unreliability,” says Tucker County 911 Center Director, Beverly Cantrell. “Our fire departments and first responders go out to rescue people and we have to have a way to reliably communicate with them. The tower Micrologic has provided us will do just that.”

Micrologic also set up microwave transmitters to aid in the communications with the tower.

For more information, visit micrologicwv.com or call 866-3WLOGIC.

