Blackwater Bikes celebrates the weekend with Canaan Mountain Bike Festival

DAVIS, W.Va. — A Tucker County bicycle shop celebrated Father’s Day this weekend with a multitude of two-wheeler events.

Blackwater Bikes has been hosting the Canaan MTB (Mountain Bike) Festival for more than ten years near Blackwater Falls in Davis. The Blackwater Bicycle Association Club uses the event to promote mountain biking in the area with several activities including skill sessions, scavenger hunts and organized group rides.

The Club also maintains most of the trails throughout the area.

“We have different ability trails around here. We have rail trails, we have machine built trails that are easy for beginners or people with hybrid bikes. We have intermediate and expert single track which are kind of like hiking trails, rocky rooty stuff that a lot of people wouldn’t even believe you could ride on but we have bikes here that will tackle tough terrain,” said Matt Marcus, with Blackwater Bikes.

The Mountain bike festival began on Thursday and has planned activities through Sunday.