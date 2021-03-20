Blackwater Falls Sled Run offers final weekend of family fun for winter season

Blackwater Falls, W.Va. – Blackwater Falls State Park in Tucker County, offers a sled run and because of the cold winter temperatures officials said they were able to extend their sledding season.

The sled run is open four days a week throughout the winter season with three sessions on Wednesday’s and Sunday’s. There are four sledding sessions on Friday’s and Saturday’s. Officials said there is no better way to have some fun than to get outdoors at the state parks and enjoy what they have to offer.

“We were sold out every weekend this season. So, extending another weekend added more people who were not able to fit in the opportunity to come sledding,” said Cassidy Norman, Superintendent of Cathedral State Park and West Virginia Natural Resources Officer.

Black Water Falls Park officials said they made arrangements to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines by having plenty of outdoor space to allow for social distancing and activities that met those guidelines.

“We have an outside ticket window that they [guests] didn’t have to go inside to get tickets. Just pick up at the window and get down on the bottom of the hill here. And also, sled run was just a good winter activity to keep a good social distance, to be with your family, to stay outside, fresh air,” Norman said.

From March 23 until April 4, there will be a West Virginia Gold Rush where 50,000 gold trout will be released into the stream. Officials also said the golden trout were first bred in West Virginia.

“We have an Easter Egg hunt at our nature center and that is April 2. It’s a flashlight version, so you can come with your family just bring a flashlight. It is at night time so it starts around 8 p.m. and you’ll want t to meet at the nature center,” Norman said. “There is a $2 admission fee, but anyone under five years old is free.”

Park officials said to them the most experience being a Natural Resources Officer at the parks is seeing people happy and smiling while out enjoying nature. Some advice they offer to people is to look the park up that you want to visit to see what activities are offered and to plan ahead.

“We’ve had a very successful year this year. Like I said, we’ve been sold out every weekend. So, we do have our reservations online. So, for next year we do highly recommend booking because you don’t want to drive then not be able to get tickets. Because we only sell 100 tickets per session,” Norman said. “So, it is very important to try and get reservations online.”

The park does sell first come first serve tickets for the ones that were not able to book reservations online but do stress they go very quickly.

Blackwater Falls is undergoing some renovations to its campgrounds with 65 sites being now fully electric, bath housed were remodeled. The Boat house near Pendleton Lake offers canoe and kayak rentals and this year will be offering fishing pole rentals for those who want to try and catch a fish. Fishing licenses can be purchased at the Blackwater Falls Lodge.