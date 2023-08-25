DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Do you like the idea of drinking a cold beer on a chairlift? Timberline Mountain ski resort is hosting its first annual “Brew with a View” craft beer festival over Labor Day Weekend, featuring nine different breweries and two days of live music.
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days. Tickets for people 21 and older cost $45 per day and include 10 drink tickets, a chairlift ride and a Timberline Mountain koozie while supplies last. Designated driver and kids tickets cost $20 per day.
Tickets give access to the property which will have face painting, lawn games and live music. Coolers and outside alcohol are not permitted, however, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets on the event’s Facebook page.
Nine breweries from across West Virginia will be attending the festival:
- Stumptown Ales
- Mountain State Brewing Co.
- Big Timber Brewing
- Screech Owl Brewing
- Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company
- Hawk Knob Cidery
- High Ground Brewing
- Weathered Ground Brewery
- Bridge Brew Works
There will also be three music acts for each day of the event:
Saturday
- Noon — Nat Frederick
- 3 p.m. — Tom O’Connor
- 6 p.m. — Stone Senate
Sunday
- Noon — Greg Harrison
- 3 p.m. — Josh Folmsbee & The Crooked Roots
- 6 p.m. — The Sodapopgypsies Band