DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Do you like the idea of drinking a cold beer on a chairlift? Timberline Mountain ski resort is hosting its first annual “Brew with a View” craft beer festival over Labor Day Weekend, featuring nine different breweries and two days of live music.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days. Tickets for people 21 and older cost $45 per day and include 10 drink tickets, a chairlift ride and a Timberline Mountain koozie while supplies last. Designated driver and kids tickets cost $20 per day.

Tickets give access to the property which will have face painting, lawn games and live music. Coolers and outside alcohol are not permitted, however, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets on the event’s Facebook page.

Nine breweries from across West Virginia will be attending the festival:

Stumptown Ales

Mountain State Brewing Co.

Big Timber Brewing

Screech Owl Brewing

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company

Hawk Knob Cidery

High Ground Brewing

Weathered Ground Brewery

Bridge Brew Works

There will also be three music acts for each day of the event:

Saturday

Sunday