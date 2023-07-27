PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Campers at Camp Horseshoe were sent home on Thursday shortly after arriving after staff said that some campers began to show potential symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

According to the Director of Camp Horseshoe, Tony Antonini, a camp counselor/seasonal staff member reported on Wednesday that they had symptoms that required them to be sent to the doctor. Following that report, the staff member received medical testing and was confirmed to have HFMD. Antonini said that the staff member was then isolated and quarantined and officials with the camp began to notify the parents of campers on the property of the confirmed case.

On Thursday at 7:30 a.m., Antonini said that a camper began to show potential symptoms of HFMD and that by 8 a.m., another camper began to as well. Antonini said that he and his staff then made the decision to close the camp for the day.

“It was upon observing that second camper that we made the decision to have an early dismissal that day. The Camp Horseshoe staff started calling parents and guardians immediately to coordinate pickup and inform them of the current situation,” Antonini said. “The health, safety, and wellbeing of campers is the utmost priority of Camp Horseshoe.”

Antonini said that he and his team have worked alongside medical professionals to best address this issue and that they are monitoring the situation closely.