DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A brand new beer event is coming to Canaan Valley Resort next weekend with live music and beer or cider from four local breweries, one of them being a brand new beer from Big Timber Brewing Company.

Hometown Brewfest will be held next weekend on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be four breweries in attendance:

Big Timber Brewing Company

Mountain State Brewing Company

Stumptown Ales

Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider

Big Timber Brewing Company will also be releasing its brand-new creation to the public, the Back Hollow Kölsch. Big Timber released another new beer this week as well, the 26105 Vienna Lager.

There will also be three live music acts throughout the day:

There will also be a raffle to help the Tucker County Ambulance Authority with many different prizes available.