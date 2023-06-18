DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — To spend West Virginia’s birthday in one of its prettiest locations is a treasure Canaan Valley Resort shares with all of its visitors.

Over the weekend Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center hosted “West Virginia Days,” an event packed with fun activities for the entire family.

On Saturday, the resort hosted the Mountain Bike Festival, which took travelers all throughout the trails of the state park. Sunday was the Civil War Reenactment, complete with kettle corn, food trucks and even a climbing wall for the public to enjoy.

Images of Civil War reenactment crew

Later on Sunday, was the Irish road bowling tournament, which began at the intersection of the resort and continued a mile and a half through the roadways. 20 teams signed up to compete in the Irish Road Bowling Tournament, making the turnout a great success for the community.

12 News spoke with Steven Holmes II, president of the West Virginia Irish Bowling Association, on why they came to Canaan for the event.

Attendees for Irish Road Bowling

“I think it’s great to celebrate anything we can inside our park systems and the more people we can get out to enjoy whatever sport that is be it Irish road bowling or mountain biking or just going out and hiking, having a good time with family. It’s a great chance to be out on Father’s Day and West Virginia’s birthday is coming up, so.”

Irish Road Bowling in action!

Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center has plenty more family-fun events coming up this summer. To see its full list, visit the Canaan Valley Resort website.