Canaan Valley Resort celebrates West Virginia’s birthday

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. — The Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County is celebrating West Virginia’s Birthday with a bang.

The resort will celebrate with a variety of outdoor events during its annual West Virginia Days weekend. Musket shots and cannon blasts will be heard throughout the valley during Civil War reenactments. The sounds of live music will also resonate across the mountains during the Mountainside Music Series of concerts held at the ski resort.

“So, I think this weekend is a perfect opportunity for folks to travel to Canaan I mean with the civil war reenactments you get a chance to learn about the birth of West Virginia and a little bit about our history. With the Mountainside music you also get a chance to experience Live music something that most folks haven’t really had until just recently. You know the wagon rides and the marshmallow roasting, it’s a great time for friends and family to interact and spend some time with each other, I mean when you’re in Canaan Valley it’s just the place you want to be,” said Mark Moody, Canaan Valley Resort Marketing Manager.

Canaan Valley Resort has more than 150 rooms, cabins, and campsites. It also has indoor and outdoor pools, a golf course, and many other events and activities for outdoor enthusiasts.