Canaan Valley Resort hosts Windfest weekend

Tucker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. – Canaan Valley Resort kicked off its Windfest weekend Friday evening in Tucker County.

This weekend, families can enjoy kite building workshops hosted by the New Era Kite Club, scenic chairlift rides and more.

On Saturday and Sunday, stunt kite demos will be held to show participants how to fly them. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will perform Saturday at 2 p.m.

Then on Sunday, a Blackwater River Trail Hike will get started at 9 a.m.

Concession items are also being sold throughout the weekend for guests to enjoy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories