Canaan Valley Resort hosts Windfest weekend

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. – Canaan Valley Resort kicked off its Windfest weekend Friday evening in Tucker County.

This weekend, families can enjoy kite building workshops hosted by the New Era Kite Club, scenic chairlift rides and more.

On Saturday and Sunday, stunt kite demos will be held to show participants how to fly them. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will perform Saturday at 2 p.m.

Then on Sunday, a Blackwater River Trail Hike will get started at 9 a.m.

Concession items are also being sold throughout the weekend for guests to enjoy.