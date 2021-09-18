Canaan Valley Resort to hold events for Fall lovers

DAVIS, W.Va. — From September 24-26, Canaan Valley Resort will offer a variety of activities to bring in the coming fall season.

Starting at 9 a.m., the Moon Rocks Hike will guide visitors along the Moon Rocks Trail, located at the Yellow Creek Natural Area. Participants will stop at unique local breweries in the mountain towns of Davis and Thomas after the hike, ending around 4:30 p.m.

All guests must be 21 years of age or older and be responsible for their beverage purchases during the brewery tour on top of the $15 fee to participate in the hike.

The resort will also host a Fall Photography Workshop and hike from 4-7pm on Sept. 24. An instructor will lead guests on a hike of the Blackwater River Trail. Besides a $25 fee, guests must bring their own mirrorless or DSLR camera.

Another event happening on Sept. 25 will be the “Sip & Paint” event led by artist Lynn Smith. From 7-9 p.m. in the resort lodge, participants will receive step-by-step instruction on how to paint a fall scene. Wine will also be provided. There is a $45 per person registration fee.

“We recognize guests are interested in getting outdoors while learning new things and the activities we’ve got planned for the weekend of September 24-26 provide the perfect opportunity,” said Sam England, general manager of Canaan Valley Resort.

For more information, call 1-800-622-4121 or visit the resort website at www.CanaanResort.com.