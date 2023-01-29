DAVIS, W.Va. – Women hoping to hone their skiing skills will soon have the chance to participate in a ski clinic hosted by Canaan Valley Resort.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., from Feb. 25-26, the clinic will offer skiing lessons led by Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA) certified women trainers from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Canaan Valley Resort ski area for women, age 18+, who are at least intermediate skiers. There will also be a lunch break and video analysis.

A group social will be held Saturday, and participants will ski from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday to practice what they learned the previous day.

“We’re seeing an enhanced interest in skiers’ desire to improve their skills,” said Matt Baker, general manager at Canaan Valley Resort. “To meet the growing demand, we offer a menu of individual and group lessons tailored to a skiers’ particular skill level. As part of this, we are hosting the Women’s Ski Clinic and we are now offering more in-depth, individual, private lessons for those interested on a daily basis.”

There is also “Master the Mountain,” which offers private, all-day, individual lessons for all interested intermediate or above skiers and is led by a PSIA level 2/3 certified instructor. At least three days advance registration required.

To sign up for a lesson in either program, just contact the Ski Area at 304-866-2223.

For additional information, you can call the resort at 800-622-4121 or visit the website at www.canaanresort.com.