CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. – Temperatures in the mountain counties are getting cold enough for some resorts to turn on the big guns.

Staff at Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County will be firing up their snow machines starting this evening.

The resort says forecasts for the next 48 hours call for perfect snow making weather, allowing staff there to prepare for more optimal weather next season.

