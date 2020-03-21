City of Parsons announces municipal candidate filing period

PARSONS, W.Va. – The City of Parsons has announced when residents can file to run for public office in its upcoming municipal election.

According to a press release, the filing period will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 6 and will close at midnight on Friday, April 10.

The city’s municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9.

The following positions are open for candidates: a two-year term for mayor; a two-year term for recorder; a two-year term for a council member for Ward 1; a four-year term for a council member for Ward 1; and a two-year term for a council member for Ward 2.

Terms of office would all begin July 1.

Candidates must be United States citizens, at least 18 years old, a registered voter in the City of Parsons and live in the ward the candidate wishes to represent, according to the release.

The city stated that candidate filing packets can be picked up at the Parsons Business Office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting by mail will begin on Wednesday, May 27, and will continue through Saturday, June 6, according to the release.

Additional information is available by calling the Parsons Business Office at 304-478-2311.