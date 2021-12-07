PARSONS, W.Va. — The City of Parsons has issued a boil water advisory as a result of a water main leak in the Porterwood and Moore communities.

People in the area may experience an interruption in water service and are advised to boil all water prior to use, or use bottled water, for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth. They are also asked to consider a sponge bath when bathing babies and/or young children to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Any time water pressure drops, water quality testing must be conducted to “ensure that water quality was not negatively affected.”

Depending on the results of the test, the boil water advisory could be lifted as early as Dec. 8.

More information can be found by contacting the Parson City business offices at (304) 478-2311 or the water treatment plant at (304) 478-4120.