City of Thomas gets $63k in unclaimed property check, check to see if you’re owed money

THOMAS, W.Va. – West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore presented the City of Thomas with an unclaimed property check for $63,064.49, Tuesday, returning unclaimed funds to the city.

“It’s always great to return these funds to our small municipalities,” Moore said. “This is the citizens’ money, and in communities like Thomas, $63,000 can go a long way to fund the city’s needs.”

The funds were from several stale-dated checks that had gone uncashed, according to Moore’s office. Local Government Services employees from the State Treasurer’s Office worked with city officials to return the funds to the city.

“This money means so much to the City of Thomas,” Mayor Kim Johnson said. “We are excited to put it to good use and we want to thank everyone involved in making this happen.”

Moore said the award should remind both citizens and city officials around the state to use the online Unclaimed Property search feature to see if you or your organization have unclaimed funds.

“This is your money, and we want to get it back to you,” Moore said. “I encourage everyone to visit our website to see if we have any funds or property available in your name.”

Unclaimed property can include financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for one year or longer. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.

West Virginia’s unclaimed property laws protect the public by ensuring money and property owed to them is returned to them, rather than remaining permanently with financial institutions, business associations, governments and other entities.

Nationwide, nearly 33 million people in the United States – one in every 10 – are estimated to have unclaimed property available for them to claim.

West Virginians searching for lost financial assets can go to www.wvtreasury.com, then click on the large Unclaimed Property “Search” button to the right of the page under the heading, “Are We Holding Your Money?” In addition to finding property, the website will also help you track a claim.

A demonstration of how to use the Unclaimed Property search site is available on the Treasury’s YouTube page.

To search for lost financial assets outside West Virginia, visit www.FindMyFunds.com or www.MissingMoney.com.