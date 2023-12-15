HAMBLETON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has an upcoming virtual public informational hearing related to Corridor H construction.

The meeting is about a permit for core drilling in the Monongahela National Forest along the West Virginia Division of Highways’ (WVDOH) preferred routing of Corridor H. In a press release, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy (WVHC) said that the core drilling is so that the geologic composition of the soils and rock of the area can be determined, which will inform the design of the highway.

That drilling, according to the WVHC, will happen within the Big Run and Slip Hill Mill Run watersheds.

“We are concerned that the fragile nature and beauty of the ecosystems will be damaged if core drilling is not performed with care and the least impact possible,” West Virginia Highlands Conservancy Rivers Committee Chair, Susan Rogers Rosenblum, said in the release. “There is a potential that drilling and related discharge could threaten efforts to reclaim these streams and impact critical waters downstream of the drilling sites.”

The meeting will be held virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. The registration link can be found on the WVDEP’s website. Written comments can also be submitted via email to DEP.Comments@wv.gov until 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.