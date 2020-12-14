Davis Health announces plans for Tucker County walk-in clinic

ELKINS, W.Va. – Officials with Davis Health System announced plans, Monday, for a new walk-in medical care clinic in Tucker County.

The clinic, which is expected to open in May 2021, will be inside the Shop ‘n Save Express in Davis, officials said.

It will be open seven days a week, including weekday evenings and patients will not need an appointment to be seen, according to a news release.

“We are eager to help broaden access to high quality convenient and affordable health care services in Tucker County,” said Davis Health System CEO Vance Jackson. “This clinic model is centered on accessible evening and weekend care; something we understand is a much needed service in the area.”

Davis Health System physician assistants and nurse practitioners who specialize in family healthcare and the diagnosis and treatment of acute illness and injury will staff the clinic.

Davis Health is partnering with Davis Shop ‘n Save Express owner Craig Phillips to repurpose space inside the supermarket.

“The location is already a destination point for people in Canaan Valley, Davis, Thomas, and neighboring communities, so it will be ideally convenient for the local population as well as the tourist market,” said Jackson.