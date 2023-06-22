DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Davis Health System is continuing the process of joining Vandalia Health, the companies announced in a joint press release on Thursday.

The two have signed a management agreement and are “in the process of completing due diligence and have filed all necessary regulatory and governance applications” after signing a non-binding letter of intent for Davis Health System to join Vandalia Health back on June 1.

Davis Health System serves the Potomac Highlands region of West Virginia and includes an acute care hospital, two critical access hospitals and specialized care including cancer, surgical, behavioral and women’s health, long-term care and others.

Vandalia Health is comprised of 13 hospitals and more than 180 outpatient locations across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania. It was recently formed when Mon Health and Charleston Area Medical Center joined together.