DAVIS, W.Va. – The town of Davis held its town council meeting Wednesday evening and discussed the development of Riverwalk development.

Town officials said they are excited about having new developments in the town and on the riverfront area. The town is also in discussion with developers about turning part of the property into a riverfront park. Once the infrastructure is in place the town will then issue building permits to the developers.

“Even though we’re surrounded by outdoor activities, and wilderness, and hiking trails, and canoeing opportunities, and kayak opportunities everybody is not able to partake in that. So, we want to make sure that now and future generations have an opportunity to have green space in the town,” said Alan Tomson, Mayor of the Town of Davis.

Developers in attendance at the meeting discussed a pedestrian bridge over the Blackwater River, various green spaces, trails, amenities, roadway and public’s access.

“We’re excited about the Riverfront project as well as any other development that is occurring in the area,” Tomson said. “We’re looking at wanting to increase the amount of residential housing. We have a critical shortage in workforce housing. And in places for people to rent.”

Mayor Tomson said the more that gets built he hopes that some of that will get turned into rental properties on a long-term basis.