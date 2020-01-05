Davisson Brothers Band hosts Music, Mountain and Snow Festival at Canaan Valley Resort

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. – Kicking off the first weekend of the New Year, Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center hosted its inaugural two-day music and ski event.

The Music, Mountain and Snow Festival was hosted by The Davisson Brothers Band and friends. This event provided opportunities for folks to ski and snowboard in the mountains while experiencing authentic Appalachian music. Musician friends from around the country performed live on stage along with the Davisson Brothers Band.

“We love being from West Virginia, and we love our home state here in West Virginia. And it’s always like everywhere we go, I am like getting the phone out or I am telling people ‘man you have to come see what we have’ we have a beautiful place and beautiful people, just a wonderful thing, so it’s always great to be able to invite them here for something like this,” said Donnie Davisson, lead vocalist of the Davisson Brothers Band.

Davisson said they hope to keep growing the festival and getting bigger each year attracting more people out to listen to the music in the mountains at Canaan Valley Resort.